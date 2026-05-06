Morning news brief

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Rubio says U.S. combat operations in Iran are over as focus shifts to negotiations, takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, poll finds Democrats are in a strong position for midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Rubio says U.S. combat operations in Iran are over as focus shifts to negotiations, takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, poll finds Democrats are in a strong position for midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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