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Ohio holding primary elections for several key races

NPR | By Abbey Marshall
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Ohio is holding primary elections for key races, including governor, U.S. Senate and the House. Many voters say they are concerned about the rising cost of living.

Copyright 2026 WKSU
Abbey Marshall

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