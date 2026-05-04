LACMA's sprawling new galleries encourage getting lost — and discovering new art
NPR's Ailsa Chang tours the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, with the museum's CEO and director Michael Govan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang tours the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, with the museum's CEO and director Michael Govan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.