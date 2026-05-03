Politics chat: Trump on Iran's proposal to end war, SCOTUS weakens Voting Rights Act
President Trump says he's reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the war, and the U.S. Supreme Court weakens the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump says he's reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the war, and the U.S. Supreme Court weakens the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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