Oil and gas companies making hay by making plastic?
Author Beth Gardiner talks about her new book, 'Plastic Inc.' and about what she learned about the relationship between oil and gas companies and the plastics industry.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Author Beth Gardiner talks about her new book, 'Plastic Inc.' and about what she learned about the relationship between oil and gas companies and the plastics industry.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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