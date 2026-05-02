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Oil and gas companies making hay by making plastic?

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Emily Kwong
Published May 2, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT

Author Beth Gardiner talks about her new book, 'Plastic Inc.' and about what she learned about the relationship between oil and gas companies and the plastics industry.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong

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