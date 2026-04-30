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20,000 civilian sailors are stuck in the gulf that opens to the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:53 PM EDT

Thousands of seafarers remain stuck as the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues. The United Nations urges for a plan to facilitate their release.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

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