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Dirty nickel: The health costs of mining in Indonesia

NPR | By Katerina Barton
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

Indonesia is in the midst of a nickel boom, but there are concerns about how the mineral is mined and refined, and about its cost to the environment and local health.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Katerina Barton

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