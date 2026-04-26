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Musician Jesse Welles sings about the news, to great fanfare

NPR | By Daniel Ofman,
Rob SchmitzTinbete Ermyas
Published April 26, 2026 at 6:04 PM EDT

Singer-songwriter Jesse Welles has made a name for himself by singing the news. NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Welles about his music and what motivates his creativity.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NHPR Music News
Daniel Ofman
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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