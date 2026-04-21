Apple's Tim Cook to step down as CEO
Tim Cook says he'll step down as Apple's CEO in September, becoming the company's executive chairman. He will be replaced by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Tim Cook says he'll step down as Apple's CEO in September, becoming the company's executive chairman. He will be replaced by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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