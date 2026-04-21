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Apple's Tim Cook to step down as CEO

NPR | By John Ruwitch,
Leila Fadel
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Tim Cook says he'll step down as Apple's CEO in September, becoming the company's executive chairman. He will be replaced by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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