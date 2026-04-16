UN looks for a short-term solution for moving fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz
The U.N. looks for a quick solution to get cargo ships with fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz, to prevent a global food crisis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.N. looks for a quick solution to get cargo ships with fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz, to prevent a global food crisis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.