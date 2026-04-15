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Jet fuel supplies are sharply affected by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Camila Domonoske
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT

The reduction in ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has had an outsize impact on global jet fuel supplies. Prices have doubled.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske

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