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Abandoned allies: Syria's Kurds face an uncertain future

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT

Syrian Kurds ran their own region for 12 years after breaking away from Assad control. Now they are forced to give up autonomy. NPR visited the changing region.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

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