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SCOTUSblog author Sarah Isgur talks about her new book, 'The Last Branch Standing'

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with SCOTUSblog editor and author Sarah Isgur about "The Last Branch Standing," her new book on the Supreme Court.

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Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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