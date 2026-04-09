© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.

One miner has been rescued from a flooded tunnel in Mexico after 14 days

NPR | By Katie Silver
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT

A dramatic rescue in Mexico - after 14 days trapped deep underground a miner is rescued alive from a flooded tunnel—while another remains missing below.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Katie Silver

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.