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Kherson, Ukraine: A hometown changed (Pt. 1)

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT

Four years of Russia's all-out war on Ukraine have transformed not only Ukrainian cities but also how modern warfare is waged, in the first of this two-part story from Kherson.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

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