The 'No Kings' protest march happens nationwide this weekend
Protests against the Trump administration are planned to take place around the country today. Organizers say there may be more than 3,000 rallies across 50 states.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Protests against the Trump administration are planned to take place around the country today. Organizers say there may be more than 3,000 rallies across 50 states.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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