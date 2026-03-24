Former U.S. envoy to Iran discusses what's next for talks between the US and Iran
For a sense of the future of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Robert Malley, former U.S. envoy to Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
For a sense of the future of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Robert Malley, former U.S. envoy to Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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