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K-pop group BTS returns with new album, massive concert after hiatus

NPR | By Anthony Kuhn
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

K-pop supergroup BTS is back with a new album after a long hiatus. The group's fans welcomed them back this weekend at a massive concert in Seoul, South Korea.

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Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
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