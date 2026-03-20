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Alex Isley explores the thoughts that keep us up at night in her dreamy new album

NPR | By Ailsa Chang,
Michael LevittElle MannionWilliam Troop
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT

A restless mind can make sleep elusive. R&B singer Alex Isley channels those lingering nighttime thoughts into her new album, When The City Sleeps.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Elle Mannion
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Elle Mannion
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
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