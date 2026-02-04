© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Plan your weekend in NH: Bonfires, ice climbing and Super Bowl LX festivities

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
Dog owners are invited to gather at Victory Park for a football themed walk, hosted by K9 Adventure Club, through Downtown Manchester ahead of the big game this Sunday.
K9 Adventure Club
Kick up your heels in Littleton at the Loading Dock Barn Dance or see live storytelling in Portsmouth.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Lakes Region

  • Winter Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, in Tamworth. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Tamworth Outing Club have planned a full day of activities, including aa cold-water dip, “winter tree ID,” cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and a dinner dance. More details. (Free general admission, with some ticketed events)

Merrimack Valley

  • Heartwork: Seasonal Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in Concord. Organizers say they aim to offer “a warm, thoughtful atmosphere rooted in creativity and human connection.” More details. (Free)
    An ice sculpture of a dragon at the Keene Ice and Snow Festival.
    Keene Ice and Snow Festival
    /
    Courtesy
    Keene's annual Ice and Snow Festival is on Saturday.

Monadnock Region

  • Keene Ice and Snow Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7. Choose from a full day of activities, including an ice carving competition, a “find the yeti” scavenger hunt, Cartoons at the Colonial Theater and more. More details. (Free)

  • Kroka Winterfest from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, in Marlow. Festivities include ice skating, skiing, winter tracking, sledding, and more. More details. (Free, refreshments available for purchase)

North Country

  • The Loading Dock Barn Dance begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, in Littleton. This community gathering will feature simple dances and live acoustic music. Organizers assure that “all dances are taught, and don’t require any special skills or level of coordination.”.  More details. (Tickets are $8 for members, $10 for non-members)

  • Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest runs from Thursday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 8, at various locations around North Conway and nearby communities. This year’s lineup includes climbing clinics, gear demos, apres snacks, live music and more. More details. (Prices vary, registration is required for some workshops)

Seacoast

  • Valentine’s Dance Party from 1 to 3  p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, atThe Children’s Museum of NH. Families can celebrate the holiday with Valentine’s Day themed crafts and special musical guest, Mr. Aaron. More details. (Tickets are $12 for members, $18 for non-members, children under 1 year are free) 
  • Bonus event! Join us for Stories from Outside: Celebrating 10 Years of Outside/In from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. This evening of live storytelling will be emceed by Outside/In host Nate Heygi and local naturalists, outdoors enthusiasts, and past podcast guests. More details. (Tickets are pay-what-you-choose, starting at $15)
NHPR's Outside/In team (L to R): Taylor Quimby, Nate Hegyi, Marina Henke, Felix Poon
Zoe Mitchell
NHPR's Outside/In team (L to R): Taylor Quimby, Nate Hegyi, Marina Henke, Felix Poon, Justine Paradis

Southern Tier

  • Fire on Main 2026 from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 603 Brewery in Londonderry. Organizers note that this “evening centers around several massive bonfires” and features outdoor food vendors lining Main Street.  More details. (Free)

  • Super Bowl Sledding Party  from 11 a.m.  to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Lamson Farm Sledding Hill in Mont Vernon. Sweet treats will be provided. More details. (Free)

  • New England Football Dog Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Victory Park in Manchester. Bring your dog on this football-themed community walk hosted by K9 Adventure ClubMore details. (Free) 

    NHPR took a walk with the K9 Adventure Club recently! Listen to the audio postcard here.

Upper Valley

  • Let’s do Lunch: Sopa de Tortilla begins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, at the Lebanon Co-op Food Store. This is a demo class, not a hands-on cooking workshop. Instructors will “show you how to build depth of flavor and finish the soup with traditional garnishes for a satisfying midday meal.” More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-members, plus fees)

  • Black History Month Movie Marathon from 12:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, at JAM in White River Junction. This all-day event will feature three films,  ranging from kid-friendly animation to vampire-themed horror. More details. (Free, but RSVP is required) 

