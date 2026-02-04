Plan your weekend in NH: Bonfires, ice climbing and Super Bowl LX festivities

Fire on Main 2026 from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 603 Brewery in Londonderry. Organizers note that this “evening centers around several massive bonfires” and features outdoor food vendors lining Main Street. More details. (Free)

Super Bowl Sledding Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Lamson Farm Sledding Hill in Mont Vernon. Sweet treats will be provided. More details. (Free)

New England Football Dog Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Victory Park in Manchester. Bring your dog on this football-themed community walk hosted by K9 Adventure Club. More details. (Free)

NHPR took a walk with the K9 Adventure Club recently! Listen to the audio postcard here.