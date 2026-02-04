What is 'ski mountaineering,' the new sport added to the Winter Olympics?
Ski mountaineering is a new sport in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and mogul skiing, gets an additional twist; skiers now participate in pairs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ski mountaineering is a new sport in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and mogul skiing, gets an additional twist; skiers now participate in pairs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.