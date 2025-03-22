© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**MAKE A GIFT TODAY TO SUPPORT TRUSTWORTHY NEWS THAT EMPOWERS OUR COMMUNITY**

Hundreds arrested in Turkey protests

Published March 22, 2025 at 5:52 PM EDT

Hundreds of people were arrested during protests in Turkey overnight, as the main opposition party planned to nominate the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul as its presidential candidate.

Copyright 2025 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.