Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appears before the ICC
Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte made his first appearance at the International Criminal Court on Friday to face charges of crimes against humanity.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte made his first appearance at the International Criminal Court on Friday to face charges of crimes against humanity.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.