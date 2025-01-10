© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9

NPR visits Qardaha, hometown of ousted Syrian President Assad

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Martin PatienceSteve Inskeep
Published January 10, 2025 at 4:26 AM EST

We visit the hometown of the ousted Syrian President, Bashir al-Assad. Qardaha lies in northwest Syria, considered the heartlands of the Alawite religious sect.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Martin Patience
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.