NPR visits Qardaha, hometown of ousted Syrian President Assad
We visit the hometown of the ousted Syrian President, Bashir al-Assad. Qardaha lies in northwest Syria, considered the heartlands of the Alawite religious sect.
Copyright 2025 NPR
We visit the hometown of the ousted Syrian President, Bashir al-Assad. Qardaha lies in northwest Syria, considered the heartlands of the Alawite religious sect.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.