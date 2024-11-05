Morning news brief
Ex-President Trump and Vice President Harris wrap up their campaigns in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day. Israel cuts tie with the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians. Boeing's strike ends.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ex-President Trump and Vice President Harris wrap up their campaigns in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day. Israel cuts tie with the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians. Boeing's strike ends.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.