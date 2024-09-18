Does the Fed’s rate cut change where you should put your money?
With the Fed’s cut to interest rates, high-yield savings accounts won’t yield quite so much. For recent homebuyers, it might also be time to think about refinancing.
Copyright 2024 NPR
