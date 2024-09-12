© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii!

Edward Caban steps down as head of the New York City Police Department

By Bahar Ostadan
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:48 PM EDT

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned. His phone was revealed to have been seized as part of a federal corruption investigation.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Bahar Ostadan
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.