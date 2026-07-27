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Pentagon changes how it releases casualty data as Iran conflict continues

NPR | By Quil Lawrence
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT

As U.S. service member deaths and injuries from Iranian attacks increased last week, the Pentagon shifted how it releases information on casualties.

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Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
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