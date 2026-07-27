Pentagon changes how it releases casualty data as Iran conflict continues
As U.S. service member deaths and injuries from Iranian attacks increased last week, the Pentagon shifted how it releases information on casualties.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As U.S. service member deaths and injuries from Iranian attacks increased last week, the Pentagon shifted how it releases information on casualties.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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