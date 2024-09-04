Folk duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings release their album 'Woodland'
The folk music duo of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings release their album 'Woodland," four years after a tornado destroyed their home and studio.
Copyright 2024 NPR
