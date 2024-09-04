© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Folk duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings release their album 'Woodland'

By A Martínez
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:26 AM EDT

The folk music duo of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings release their album 'Woodland," four years after a tornado destroyed their home and studio.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
