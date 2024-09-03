Presidential campaign cycle reaches final countdown as early voting approaches
After Labor Day, the presidential campaign cycle is counting down the final days with early voting starting in some states later this month.
Copyright 2024 NPR
After Labor Day, the presidential campaign cycle is counting down the final days with early voting starting in some states later this month.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.