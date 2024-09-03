Many EV owners are on a constant hunt for a place to charge up
Electric vehicle owners who live in cities often don’t have garages or driveways — so they can’t charge their cars at home. And public chargers are in short supply.
Copyright 2024 WHYY
Electric vehicle owners who live in cities often don’t have garages or driveways — so they can’t charge their cars at home. And public chargers are in short supply.
Copyright 2024 WHYY
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.