New details emerge on foiled Vienna attack
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Christopher Schuetze, a reporter with the New York Times who’s been covering a foiled terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Christopher Schuetze, a reporter with the New York Times who’s been covering a foiled terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.