How the shooting at Trump's rally breached security at the event
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Bill Briggs, a political consultant who worked in advanced planning for events under Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Bill Briggs, a political consultant who worked in advanced planning for events under Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.