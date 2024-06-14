© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

'Planet Money': How much national debt is too much?

By Keith Romer
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:20 AM EDT

A 2010 economics paper suggested that there was a red line for national debt levels beyond which economic growth would suffer. That theory has since come under fire.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Keith Romer
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.