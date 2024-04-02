Morning news brief
Iran accuses Israel of deadly attack on its consulate in Syria. Florida Supreme Court orders 6-week abortion ban to take effect May 1. Google to delete search data of millions who used incognito mode.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Iran accuses Israel of deadly attack on its consulate in Syria. Florida Supreme Court orders 6-week abortion ban to take effect May 1. Google to delete search data of millions who used incognito mode.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.