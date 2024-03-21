A look back at Freaknik, Atlanta's iconic HBCU spring break party of '80s and '90s
A new documentary on Hulu examines Freaknik, which helped put Atlanta's hip-hop culture on the map but then fizzled out in the late '90s.
Copyright 2024 90.1 WABE
A new documentary on Hulu examines Freaknik, which helped put Atlanta's hip-hop culture on the map but then fizzled out in the late '90s.
Copyright 2024 90.1 WABE
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.