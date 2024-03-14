Formerly homeless college student in Colorado finally has a place to call his own
More than a million-and-a-half college students in America are homeless. One college student experiencing homelessness in Colorado found support.
Copyright 2024 KUNC
More than a million-and-a-half college students in America are homeless. One college student experiencing homelessness in Colorado found support.
Copyright 2024 KUNC
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.