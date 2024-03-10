Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.