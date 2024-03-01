NH News Recap: Trial begins for Dartmouth students arrested during protest for Palestine
The trial began this week for two Dartmouth College students who were arrested on campus last fall during a pro-Palestinian protest. As protests continue on campus, how are students getting involved and how is the college responding?
And climate scientists predict flooding events will become more common in New Hampshire in the future. How will municipalities be able to keep up with increased repair costs?
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Olivia Richardson, NHPR
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
Stories from around New Hampshire this week:
Major disaster declaration opens federal assistance to NH communities affected by December flooding
The federal declaration will allow communities to apply for funding to repair infrastructure and mitigate possible future hazards.
Lawyers for YDC victims want sealed search warrant released
Attorneys say the search warrant, filed in 2020, exposes “in great detail” a culture of abuse and corruption by state employees and agencies.
As NH’s childcare worker shortage continues, immigrant women train to become the next providers
An organization says immigrant women could help fill the state’s shortage of childcare providers, but more outreach is needed.
More New Hampshire headlines:
- ‘Help’ signs to aid migrants in distress, already used along Mexican border, are now being installed along northern border
- After he was falsely linked to a racist confrontation on TikTok, a NH doctor is now trying to rebuild his online reputation
- Inside the effort to bring ‘guided play’ to more NH kindergarten classrooms
- Millions of dollars are available to electrify NH homes. Officials want input on how to get the money out the door.