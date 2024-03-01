© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIMITED TIME ONLY: Discounted Pint Glass/Tote Bag Combo at $10 sustaining member level.

NH News Recap: Trial begins for Dartmouth students arrested during protest for Palestine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published March 1, 2024 at 8:42 AM EST
Administration building at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Britta Greene photo for NHPR
Britta Greene
/
NHPR
Administration building at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Britta Greene photo for NHPR

The trial began this week for two Dartmouth College students who were arrested on campus last fall during a pro-Palestinian protest. As protests continue on campus, how are students getting involved and how is the college responding?

And climate scientists predict flooding events will become more common in New Hampshire in the future. How will municipalities be able to keep up with increased repair costs?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Olivia Richardson, NHPR
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Major disaster declaration opens federal assistance to NH communities affected by December flooding

The federal declaration will allow communities to apply for funding to repair infrastructure and mitigate possible future hazards.

Lawyers for YDC victims want sealed search warrant released

Attorneys say the search warrant, filed in 2020, exposes “in great detail” a culture of abuse and corruption by state employees and agencies.

As NH’s childcare worker shortage continues, immigrant women train to become the next providers

An organization says immigrant women could help fill the state’s shortage of childcare providers, but more outreach is needed.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.