NH News Recap: Trial begins for Dartmouth students arrested during protest for Palestine

The trial began this week for two Dartmouth College students who were arrested on campus last fall during a pro-Palestinian protest. As protests continue on campus, how are students getting involved and how is the college responding?

And climate scientists predict flooding events will become more common in New Hampshire in the future. How will municipalities be able to keep up with increased repair costs?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Olivia Richardson, NHPR

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Major disaster declaration opens federal assistance to NH communities affected by December flooding

The federal declaration will allow communities to apply for funding to repair infrastructure and mitigate possible future hazards.

Lawyers for YDC victims want sealed search warrant released

Attorneys say the search warrant, filed in 2020, exposes “in great detail” a culture of abuse and corruption by state employees and agencies.

As NH’s childcare worker shortage continues, immigrant women train to become the next providers

An organization says immigrant women could help fill the state’s shortage of childcare providers, but more outreach is needed.

More New Hampshire headlines:

