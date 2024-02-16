Hip-hop has lost a founding father. Eddie Cheeba was 67
DJ Edward Sturgis, known as Eddie Cheeba, died earlier this week. He was part of a DJ trio in the 1970s that's credited with laying the foundation for recorded hip-hop.
