Hip-hop has lost a founding father. Eddie Cheeba was 67

Published February 16, 2024 at 5:52 AM EST

DJ Edward Sturgis, known as Eddie Cheeba, died earlier this week. He was part of a DJ trio in the 1970s that's credited with laying the foundation for recorded hip-hop.

