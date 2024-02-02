© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Station News

NHPR’s 2023 Report to the Community on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter
Published February 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST

NHPR’s mission commits us to telling the stories of our changing state. That requires our organization and our journalism to reflect – and embrace – the increasingly diverse perspectives of people across New Hampshire and beyond. It requires us to model inclusion in our sources, in the voices we lift, in our reporting and in the conversations we conduct; in the makeup of our staff, Board of Trustees and Community Advisory Board, and in the ways we spend money and conduct our business.

At a fundamental level, the values of equity and inclusion guide how the people of NHPR conduct themselves and our operations. Moreover, because NHPR produces content for national audiences, we must think beyond our state boundaries and aspire in our nationally-focused work to reflect and embrace the full diversity of America.

The nation’s racial reckoning in 2020 compelled the people of NHPR to examine our culture and conduct. We made a set of public commitments, putting NHPR on a path to meaningful change.

Those commitments are to work to:

  • increase the diversity of our staff and our sources. 
  • work to be an anti-racist organization. 
  • train ourselves in the principles and practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion. 
  • drive those practices deep into NHPR by establishing DEI goals for every individual and team and for the organization as a whole. 
  • establish a working group that would raise concerns, help drive our progress, and hold leadership accountable to our commitments. 

We’ve continued this effort over the past three-and-a-half years, some of it steadily, some of it in bursts and pauses. We acknowledge that change doesn’t happen all at once and that we haven’t always done the best job of recognizing its toll. Yet we know that perseverance is necessary if we’re going to live our values and pursue our vision: Through trustworthy journalism, NHPR enriches lives and helps build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. 

This is the first of what we intend to be annual public reports on our efforts. Its very existence is a marker of progress; publication of an annual DEI report is a component of NHPR’s DEI Strategic Plan, whose adoption was one of our most important accomplishments of 2023.

We invite you to explore the full 2023 Report to the Community on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion below. Thank you for your support and partnership with NHPR on this important ongoing work.

Sincerely,
Jim Schachter
President and CEO

Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
See stories by Jim Schachter
