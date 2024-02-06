© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Why did a creek in Virginia turn a cloudy, white color? Mystery was cleared up

Published February 6, 2024 at 6:23 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A creek in Virginia recently turned a cloudy white color. Lynchburg Fire Department crews were called to the scene. Turns out a clogged drain line at a nearby dairy sent milk overflowing into a sewer and into the creek. The line was cleared, and fire officials said in a Facebook post that there was no public health threat, but there were some puns. Here's one. I heard there was only a 2% chance of this ever happening. I didn't say good puns. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Tags
NPR National News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.