Mothers of IDF soldiers protest to bring troops home
A new group of soldiers' mothers is calling to bring home the troops from Gaza and strike a diplomatic deal to end the war. The mothers represent a minority view in Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A new group of soldiers' mothers is calling to bring home the troops from Gaza and strike a diplomatic deal to end the war. The mothers represent a minority view in Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.