While war in Gaza continues, support for Hamas is growing in the West Bank
While Israel aims to destroy Hamas so it can't attack again like it did on October 7, the group's popularity seems to be growing in the West Bank.
Copyright 2023 NPR
While Israel aims to destroy Hamas so it can't attack again like it did on October 7, the group's popularity seems to be growing in the West Bank.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.