Kids in Los Angeles fight climate change by tackling food waste at school
As the world focuses on how to address climate change, a school in Los Angeles offers a way to getyoung people involved in addressing the issue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
As the world focuses on how to address climate change, a school in Los Angeles offers a way to getyoung people involved in addressing the issue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.