© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to NHPR before Monday at noon (12/4) and get entered to win a snowblower and generator!

A Saudi-backed league is challenging the status quo of the MMA world

By Ziad Buchh
Published December 4, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

A league backed by Saudi Arabia — Professional Fighters League — is taking on the Ultimate Fighting Championship — or UFC — in the world of mixed martial arts.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Ziad Buchh
Ziad Buchh is a producer for NPR's Morning Edition and Up First. In addition to producing and directing the broadcast, he has also contributed to the show's sports, tech and video game coverage. He's produced and reported from all over the country, including a Trump rally, and from the temporary home of Ukrainian refugees.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.