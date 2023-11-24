Hamas has released 24 hostages
Hamas freed 24 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which about1,200 people were killed. Thirteen were part of a prisoner-hostage swap deal. The others were a surprise development.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hamas freed 24 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which about1,200 people were killed. Thirteen were part of a prisoner-hostage swap deal. The others were a surprise development.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.