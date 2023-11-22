On the ground in Niagara Falls: What is known about the Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Authorities are investigating a car explosion on a bridge from Canada to the U.S. Other points of entry in the area are also shut down.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Authorities are investigating a car explosion on a bridge from Canada to the U.S. Other points of entry in the area are also shut down.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.