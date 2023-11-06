Suspect in Lewiston mass shootings likely died hours — not days — before he was found

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maine says Robert Card likely died 8-12 hours before his body was located in a trailer at Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon.

He died by suicide and was found at 7:45 p.m. Friday Oct. 27 — nearly 48 hours after the shootings Wednesday.

It's unclear where he went during the time in between. His car was found a few hours after the shootings at a boat launch in Lisbon roughly one mile from the trailer where his body was located.

Maine State Police have released a timeline of their response, which shows they searched nearby businesses, wooded areas and several residences, including Card's home and others owned by his family.

