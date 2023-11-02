Why the sudden death of a former Chinese premier has moved so many people
The death of a former Chinese leader Li Keqiang has been an outlet for people to quietly share their discontent with China's current governance.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The death of a former Chinese leader Li Keqiang has been an outlet for people to quietly share their discontent with China's current governance.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.