© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Why the sudden death of a former Chinese premier has moved so many people

By Emily Feng
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT

The death of a former Chinese leader Li Keqiang has been an outlet for people to quietly share their discontent with China's current governance.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.